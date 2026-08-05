Top Kerala prosecutor orders reinvestigation in S. Aneeshya case
India
A new investigation is underway into the death of S. Aneeshya, a young assistant public prosecutor in Kerala, who allegedly died by suicide in January 2024.
Her parents pushed for this fresh look, saying the first inquiry missed key evidence, like her handwritten note and audio messages accusing colleagues and bosses of workplace harassment.
Family says note and messages unexamined
Aneeshya's family said the officer leading the initial probe was at the same rank as one of those accused, raising questions about fairness.
They also pointed out that important witnesses weren't even questioned.
Now, Kerala's top prosecution official has ordered a full review, and Aneeshya's family says her note and messages were not examined in the initial inquiry.