Tornado-like vortex hits Ambiki Panchayat in Ersama Odisha Wednesday afternoon
India
A sudden tornado-like vortex was spotted in Ambiki Panchayat in Ersama, Odisha, on Wednesday afternoon, leaving locals shocked as strong winds and heavy rain damaged homes.
The storm especially hit rural areas hard, showing how quickly extreme weather can disrupt daily life.
Thatched houses lost roofs, families struggle
Many thatched houses lost their roofs, and families with fewer resources are now struggling to find safe shelter while dealing with unpredictable weather.