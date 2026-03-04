Total lunar eclipse today: How to watch it in India
Heads up, sky-watchers! A total lunar eclipse—aka a Blood Moon—occurred on March 3, 2026.
The show kicks off at 3:20pm IST and wraps up by 6:48pm IST, with the spectacle visible from India, East Asia, Australia, and the Americas.
What to expect in India
Most of India will see just the last part of the eclipse as the Moon rises around sunset—look for it low on the eastern horizon.
If you're in Northeast India or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, you'll get to see totality around moonrise.
Cities like Nagpur and Chennai will catch partial phases as night falls.
When is the next total lunar eclipse?
No fancy gear needed—just your eyes! Binoculars can make things cooler but aren't required.
For top views, try locations with clear skies and low light pollution.
Fun fact: if you miss this one, your next chance for a total lunar eclipse won't be until late 2028.