Tourist bus overturns in Nayagarh killing 5, police suspect speeding
India
A late-night bus trip in Odisha's Nayagarh district turned tragic when a tourist bus overturned on Hanuman Ghati Road around 2am resulting in five deaths and about 30 injuries.
Police believe speeding was the main reason for the crash.
Berhampur victims named, CM announces 4L
The victims, all from Berhampur, included Hari Patra, Laxmi Patra, Suprabha Sahu, her daughter Sumati, and driver Prabin Kumar Sahu.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ₹4 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.
An injured passenger, Arya Patra, alleged the bus was traveling at possibly over 100km/h before it overturned; police are still investigating how it happened.