Toxic gas exposure at Tata Electronics kills 3 contract workers
India
A serious accident at the Tata Electronics plant near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, took the lives of three contract workers on Monday.
The workers, Sarathi Kumar (25), Akmal Babu Bhai (28), and Kaveri (31), were cleaning a nano-filter tank when they were suddenly exposed to toxic gas.
All three worked for contractor Nelco.
Police probe factory safety compliance
The tragedy unfolded quickly: Bhai opened the tank for inspection and was hit by toxic fumes, with Kumar and Kaveri inhaling the gas while trying to help him.
Despite first aid from the factory's safety team, all three were declared dead at a nearby hospital.
Police are now investigating whether safety rules were followed, sparking fresh questions about workplace safety and how such accidents can be prevented in the future.