Toxic gas leak at Tamil Nadu pesticide factory, 93 hospitalized

Investigation underway

Most victims were treated quickly at local hospitals. Police and pollution board officials promptly arrived at the site to begin their investigation.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam confirmed the cause was a pipeline failure and has called for tighter safety checks at the plant.

Environmental groups pointed out that Crimsun Organics had a deadly boiler blast back in 2021, raising fresh questions about whether proper safety rules are being followed this time.

An official investigation is now underway.