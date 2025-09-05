Toxic gas leak at Tamil Nadu pesticide factory, 93 hospitalized
A toxic gas leak at Crimsun Organics, a pesticide factory in Cuddalore's SIPCOT industrial area, sent 93 people—mostly women and some children—to the hospital on Friday morning.
The leak, traced to a faulty pipeline around 10:15am left many nearby residents struggling with eye irritation and breathing issues.
Investigation underway
Most victims were treated quickly at local hospitals. Police and pollution board officials promptly arrived at the site to begin their investigation.
Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam confirmed the cause was a pipeline failure and has called for tighter safety checks at the plant.
Environmental groups pointed out that Crimsun Organics had a deadly boiler blast back in 2021, raising fresh questions about whether proper safety rules are being followed this time.
An official investigation is now underway.