Tractor overturns on Dhakherwa-Ghajiapur highway kills 5 in Lakhimpur Kheri
India
A tragic accident on the Dhakherwa-Ghajiapur highway in Lakhimpur Kheri took five lives on Thursday afternoon, including two women and three young girls from Sohariya village who were headed to a family ceremony.
The tractor pulling two trolleys overturned near Aughad Baba temple, leaving around two dozen others injured.
Lakhimpur officials rush 9, vow crackdown
Police and local officials acted quickly, rushing nine seriously injured people to the hospital and supporting affected families.
The crash has also put a spotlight on the risky (and illegal) use of tractor-trolleys for carrying passengers.
Dr. Kaushlendra Yadav from Lakhimpur ARTO reminded everyone that these vehicles are meant for farming, not ferrying people, promising stricter action to prevent such tragedies.