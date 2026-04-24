Tractor overturns on Dhakherwa-Ghajiapur highway kills 5 in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur officials rush 9, vow crackdown

Police and local officials acted quickly, rushing nine seriously injured people to the hospital and supporting affected families.

The crash has also put a spotlight on the risky (and illegal) use of tractor-trolleys for carrying passengers.

Dr. Kaushlendra Yadav from Lakhimpur ARTO reminded everyone that these vehicles are meant for farming, not ferrying people, promising stricter action to prevent such tragedies.