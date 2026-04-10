Tractor-trolley carrying about 35 devotees falls in Kangra, 3 killed

Case filed under Motor Vehicles Act

The trolley was reportedly carrying about 35 devotees, which goes against rules for passenger safety.

Police and locals quickly helped get the injured to hospitals, with six people in critical condition sent to a government medical college in Tanda.

Authorities have filed a case under the Motor Vehicles Act and are looking into whether the vehicle's use for passenger transport and the loss of control at the turn played a role.

Investigations are still ongoing.