Traffic alert in Delhi today: Check routes to avoid
India
Delhi folks, heads up: a protest is expected to take place near the BJP headquarters on Friday, March 13, and may affect vehicle movement between 9am and 2pm potentially causing heavy traffic.
DDU Marg and IP Marg are expected to be especially crowded during this time.
Plan your commute
If you're heading out, try to avoid DDU Marg and steer clear of IP Marg toward ITO.
Authorities suggest planning your route in advance or picking alternate roads so you don't get stuck waiting around.
Stay safe and travel smart!