MP: 9 people die after consuming spurious liquor
What's the story
In a tragic incident, nine people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Bunda area of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, India Today reported. The victims were from different villages and had reportedly fallen ill after drinking alcohol on Saturday night. Local authorities were alerted when several people began to deteriorate, and they rushed to the scene for emergency assistance.
Aftermath
Investigation launched into the incident
Those who fell ill were taken for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. They are trying to gather more information about what happened and are likely to probe the source of the liquor involved in this tragedy.
The cause of death is suspected to be poisonous liquor consumption, but official confirmation is still awaited.