J&K: 5 people dead after vehicle plunges into river
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred in the Dachhan area of Yaivan, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. A Mahindra Scorpio vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River, killing all five occupants on board, PTI reported. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies from the river and are now working to identify them and confirm how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Official response
Union minister confirms fatalities
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed the fatalities on social media platform X, saying he had spoken to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma about the incident.
"Unfortunately, all five passengers traveling in the vehicle lost their lives on the spot," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his grief over this tragic accident and directed local authorities to provide immediate assistance to those affected.
Official statement
Deputy CM expresses sorrow
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also expressed his sorrow over the incident. He directed local authorities to extend all possible help to the families of the deceased.
"Praying for strength for everyone affected by this devastating tragedy," he said in a statement.
The district administration is now working on providing necessary support and assistance to those impacted by this unfortunate event.