Loading...
Home / News / India News / Delhi boys' hostel collapse leaves 6 dead; questions abound
Delhi boys' hostel collapse leaves 6 dead; questions abound
The incident left six people dead

Delhi boys' hostel collapse leaves 6 dead; questions abound

By Snehil Singh
Sep 07, 2026
08:50 am
What's the story

A five-story building in Satya Niketan, South West Delhi, collapsed on Sunday. The structure housed a boys' hostel reportedly accommodating 75 beds and was home to college students. The incident left at least six people dead after a rescued person was brought in dead, and several others were injured. The building, stated to be between 40 and 50 years old, was owned by a certain Anand Bansal, who will be interrogated by the police.

Twitter Post

CCTV footage from site of collapse

Casualties confirmed

11 people rescued from debris

Among the 11 people rescued from the debris, four were declared dead at JPN Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS. One person who was critically injured later succumbed to his injuries.

Three others are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, while another is recovering after limb surgery. One patient with minor injuries was discharged after observation.

A 19-year-old man is stable after being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

News agency PTI reported about another death during the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal action

FIR against Anand Bansal

Delhi Police are in the process of registering an FIR against Anand Bansal, who runs the paying guest accommodation known as "Hostel Daze."

Residents claimed the building was undergoing repair work in its basement when it collapsed.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has evacuated tenants from a nearby girls' PG and sealed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public outcry

CJP demands accountability, Delhi CM orders probe

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanded accountability and a safety audit for PG hostels in Delhi after the incident.

Around 150-200 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students protested outside the Civic Centre against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's functioning.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and promised action against those responsible.

Rescue efforts

First responder helps rescue students

Krishna Bhardwaj, a first responder from Madhya Pradesh, helped rescue students along with 25-30 people even before police and fire personnel arrived.

The building had around 15 rooms.

Locals blamed repair work and water accumulation in the basement for the collapse.

According to The Times of India, a senior MCD official stated the building exceeded the 17.5-meter height limit. However, the civic body has not confirmed whether any recent digging or structural work occurred in the basement.

ADVERTISEMENT