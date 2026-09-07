Delhi boys' hostel collapse leaves 6 dead; questions abound
What's the story
A five-story building in Satya Niketan, South West Delhi, collapsed on Sunday. The structure housed a boys' hostel reportedly accommodating 75 beds and was home to college students. The incident left at least six people dead after a rescued person was brought in dead, and several others were injured. The building, stated to be between 40 and 50 years old, was owned by a certain Anand Bansal, who will be interrogated by the police.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage from site of collapse
#WATCH | Delhi: CCTV footage from the building collapse site in Satya Niketan of Delhi's South-West district. Six people have lost their lives.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
(Source: Local Resident) pic.twitter.com/7MtDbb3pJF
Casualties confirmed
11 people rescued from debris
Among the 11 people rescued from the debris, four were declared dead at JPN Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS. One person who was critically injured later succumbed to his injuries.
Three others are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, while another is recovering after limb surgery. One patient with minor injuries was discharged after observation.
A 19-year-old man is stable after being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
News agency PTI reported about another death during the night.
Legal action
FIR against Anand Bansal
Delhi Police are in the process of registering an FIR against Anand Bansal, who runs the paying guest accommodation known as "Hostel Daze."
Residents claimed the building was undergoing repair work in its basement when it collapsed.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has evacuated tenants from a nearby girls' PG and sealed it.
Public outcry
CJP demands accountability, Delhi CM orders probe
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanded accountability and a safety audit for PG hostels in Delhi after the incident.
Around 150-200 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students protested outside the Civic Centre against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's functioning.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and promised action against those responsible.
Rescue efforts
First responder helps rescue students
Krishna Bhardwaj, a first responder from Madhya Pradesh, helped rescue students along with 25-30 people even before police and fire personnel arrived.
The building had around 15 rooms.
Locals blamed repair work and water accumulation in the basement for the collapse.
According to The Times of India, a senior MCD official stated the building exceeded the 17.5-meter height limit. However, the civic body has not confirmed whether any recent digging or structural work occurred in the basement.