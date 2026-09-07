Delhi boys' hostel collapse leaves 6 dead; questions abound

Among the 11 people rescued from the debris, four were declared dead at JPN Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS. One person who was critically injured later succumbed to his injuries.

Three others are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, while another is recovering after limb surgery. One patient with minor injuries was discharged after observation.

A 19-year-old man is stable after being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

News agency PTI reported about another death during the night.