Why did boys' hostel in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapse?

The building was reportedly constructed in the late 1990s, though some reports peg its age at 40 years, and was converted into a PG facility. Authorities are now investigating if additional floors were added illegally.

Residents claimed two extra floors were built around two years ago, with rooms rented on a bed-by-bed basis.

Reports suggest rents varied by floor, with ground-floor rooms costing around ₹18,000 per bed, while rates on the third and fourth floors were approximately ₹16,000 and ₹14,000, respectively.