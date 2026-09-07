Why did boys' hostel in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapse?
What's the story
A five-story paying guest accommodation, which included a basement, in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday, killing six people and injuring many others. The building, known as "Hostel Daze," was located near the South Campus of Delhi University. Rescue operations were launched by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police. But how did an entire building come down?
Investigation underway
Investigators looking into illegal additional floors
The building was reportedly constructed in the late 1990s, though some reports peg its age at 40 years, and was converted into a PG facility. Authorities are now investigating if additional floors were added illegally.
Residents claimed two extra floors were built around two years ago, with rooms rented on a bed-by-bed basis.
Reports suggest rents varied by floor, with ground-floor rooms costing around ₹18,000 per bed, while rates on the third and fourth floors were approximately ₹16,000 and ₹14,000, respectively.
Structural concerns
Basement under scrutiny; eyewitness accounts reveal loud rumbling sound
The basement of the building is now under scrutiny as repair work was reportedly underway when the collapse happened.
Residents also complained of waterlogging in the basement, with some saying that the problem had become particularly noticeable after recent rainfall.
Various reports cited eyewitnesses hearing a loud rumbling sound before the structure fell. Some heard people calling for help from under the debris.
Safety concerns
Safety concerns for neighboring structures
Concerns have also been raised about emergency arrangements in the building. Residents said there was no second exit for emergencies.
The collapse also raised safety concerns for neighboring structures, prompting the evacuation of an adjacent building found to be dilapidated.
The area has witnessed similar incidents in the past, with residents claiming that four such incidents occurred in around 15 years.
Legal scrutiny
Police to question building owner, contractor, and laborers
Investigators will also look into whether the PG was legally permitted to operate and if adequate fire-safety measures were in place.
Police are expected to question the building owner, contractor, and laborers involved in the work.
The final technical assessment will be crucial in determining what caused the collapse and if it could have been prevented.