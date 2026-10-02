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Home / News / India News / 7 killed, 19 injured after truck-tempo collide in Maharashtra's Amravati 
7 killed, 19 injured after truck-tempo collide in Maharashtra's Amravati 
The incident occurred near Dhamangaon Railway Station

7 killed, 19 injured after truck-tempo collide in Maharashtra's Amravati 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 02, 2026
10:01 am
What's the story

Seven devotees were killed and 19 others were injured after a truck collided with their tempo pickup on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Highway in Amravati district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Dhamangaon Railway Station. The tempo was ferrying devotees from Shegaon to Wardha with a Durga idol when the crash happened.

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Visuals of crash

Emergency response

Accident caused panic in area

The impact of the collision was so severe that seven people died on the spot. The accident caused panic in the area, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Police and locals launched a rescue operation, with 19 injured persons being rushed to a nearby rural hospital.

Residents and journalists also actively participated in the rescue efforts.

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Ongoing probe

Investigation launched

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but an investigation has been launched by the police.

Senior officer Niketan Kadam told Aaj Tak that four to five of the injured are in critical condition while others are stable and receiving treatment.

Kadam and Dhamangaon Municipal Council President Archana Rothe visited the hospital to monitor the victims' conditions.

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