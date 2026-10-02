7 killed, 19 injured after truck-tempo collide in Maharashtra's Amravati
What's the story
Seven devotees were killed and 19 others were injured after a truck collided with their tempo pickup on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Highway in Amravati district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Dhamangaon Railway Station. The tempo was ferrying devotees from Shegaon to Wardha with a Durga idol when the crash happened.
Twitter Post
Visuals of crash
#WATCH | Amravati, Maharashtra: Seven killed, around 19 injured in a road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg in Amravati. The victims were travelling in a pickup vehicle carrying an idol of Goddess Durga, according to preliminary information. Visuals from the spot— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
(Source: Amravati… pic.twitter.com/tq4AD1xMbo
Emergency response
Accident caused panic in area
The impact of the collision was so severe that seven people died on the spot. The accident caused panic in the area, prompting a swift response from local authorities.
Police and locals launched a rescue operation, with 19 injured persons being rushed to a nearby rural hospital.
Residents and journalists also actively participated in the rescue efforts.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched
The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but an investigation has been launched by the police.
Senior officer Niketan Kadam told Aaj Tak that four to five of the injured are in critical condition while others are stable and receiving treatment.
Kadam and Dhamangaon Municipal Council President Archana Rothe visited the hospital to monitor the victims' conditions.