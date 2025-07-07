Next Article

India • Jul 07, 2025 Tragic drowning incident during social media filming in Bhandara

A 17-year-old from Maharashtra's Bhandara district, Tirthraj Barsagade, tragically drowned while making a social media reel.

He was swimming in a deep pit on farmland when he misjudged the depth and got into trouble.

Sadly, his friends kept recording, thinking he was just acting for the video, not realizing he needed help.