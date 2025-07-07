Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Tragic drowning incident during social media filming in Bhandara
A 17-year-old from Maharashtra's Bhandara district, Tirthraj Barsagade, tragically drowned while making a social media reel.
He was swimming in a deep pit on farmland when he misjudged the depth and got into trouble.
Sadly, his friends kept recording, thinking he was just acting for the video, not realizing he needed help.
TL;DR
Incident caught on camera
Police are investigating and have confirmed the whole incident was accidentally caught on camera.
This heartbreaking event is a reminder to stay cautious with online trends—sometimes chasing views can put real lives at risk.