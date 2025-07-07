Haryana proposes Disneyland-Inspired amusement park

TL;DR

'Game-changer for Haryana's economy and tourism'

Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini called the project a "game-changer" for Haryana's economy and tourism.

The project is expected to bring in large private investment and create thousands of jobs.

The park is also expected to boost local hotels, shops, and real estate—so it's not just about fun rides.

Focus on local culture

Haryana isn't stopping at rollercoasters. The state plans to expand popular events like the Surajkund Crafts Mela with new Diwali Mela and Book Fair attractions, plus make the International Gita Mahotsav even bigger.

It's all about mixing global entertainment vibes with local culture—and giving everyone more reasons to visit.