Haryana proposes Disneyland-Inspired amusement park
Big news for theme park fans—Haryana is set to build a massive, 500-acre amusement park inspired by Disneyland, just outside Manesar in Gurugram.
Thanks to its spot near major highways and rail links, it'll be super easy for people from Delhi and NCR to visit.
The goal? Put Haryana on the map as a must-visit destination.
'Game-changer for Haryana's economy and tourism'
Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini called the project a "game-changer" for Haryana's economy and tourism.
The project is expected to bring in large private investment and create thousands of jobs.
The park is also expected to boost local hotels, shops, and real estate—so it's not just about fun rides.
Focus on local culture
Haryana isn't stopping at rollercoasters. The state plans to expand popular events like the Surajkund Crafts Mela with new Diwali Mela and Book Fair attractions, plus make the International Gita Mahotsav even bigger.
It's all about mixing global entertainment vibes with local culture—and giving everyone more reasons to visit.