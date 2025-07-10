Next Article
Tragic family feud turns deadly in Karnataka's Hassan
A property fight in Holenarasipura, Karnataka, took a heartbreaking turn when Mohan Gowda (47) allegedly killed his father and brother after being left out of a recent property sale.
The incident happened Thursday morning, and police say Mohan was reportedly intoxicated at the time.
Mother escapes attack
Mohan's mother Jayamma barely escaped with her life by running out of the house during the attack.
Police have arrested Mohan and are now piecing together what led to this tragedy, hoping to bring some answers and justice for the family.