Greater Noida factory fire kills 2 firefighters
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at the ILGIM electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida's Ecotech-3 industrial area late on Monday night, news agency PTI reported. The blaze killed two firefighters and injured three others, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Driver Tirathpal Singh and Fireman Rohit Yadav.
Incident details
Wall, iron beam collapsed during firefighting
The fire broke out at the ILGIM factory, which manufactures electronic PCB chips (printed circuit board chips).
When firefighters were trying to control the blaze, a wall and an iron beam suddenly collapsed.
This incident trapped five fire service personnel under debris, injuring them all.
The injured firefighters were rushed to a hospital where Singh and Yadav later succumbed to their injuries.
Medical update
3 other firefighters out of danger
The three other injured firefighters, Rajpal Singh, Manish Kumar, and Amit Kumar, are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger.
Senior police officers and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot for firefighting and cooling operations.
The cause of this tragic incident is under investigation, with necessary legal action being initiated by authorities.