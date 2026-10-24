Delhi: Class 12 student immolates self on school premises
What's the story
A 17-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide at Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Krishna Nagar, Delhi. The police found her charred body behind the school's guard room. Initial investigations revealed that she doused herself with a petrol-like substance before setting herself ablaze. A three-page note was recovered from her school bag, though its contents remain undisclosed.
Ongoing probe
Family and police probe incident
The motive behind this tragic incident is still unknown.
The police have recovered some suspicious items from her bag, but their nature has not been confirmed yet.
The student's sister said she was in good spirits when she left for school, smiling, adding to the family's shock over the incident.
Evidence collection
Investigation underway
The Delhi Police has called a crime team to collect evidence from the scene. The investigation is still underway as they try to piece together what led to this tragic event.
The incident has left a pall of gloom over the school community, with both students and staff mourning the loss of their peer.