3 workers die of asphyxiation at TN's iPhone parts factory
What's the story
Three contract workers died due to asphyxiation at a Tata Electronics facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which manufactures parts for Apple iPhones. The incident occurred during maintenance work on a water tank at the factory on Monday. The Tata Group's electronics unit accounts for roughly 40% of iPhone assembly and Foxconn makes up the rest in India.
Investigation underway
Workers were cleaning the facility's ETP
According to reports, the workers were part of a team cleaning the facility's Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) when they may have inhaled toxic gas from a nano-filtration feed tank.
One worker fainted after looking inside the tank, and when two other workers entered the tank to check on him, they also collapsed.
A fourth member of the team then alerted others for help.
All three were rushed to a private hospital in Hosur but were declared dead on arrival.
Employment details
Bodies sent for postmortem examinations
The deceased were employed by a contractor hired by Nalco for maintenance work on the water filtration tank.
Their bodies have been sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for postmortem examinations.
Preliminary investigations suggest inhalation of toxic gas, but the exact cause of death will be determined after final autopsy reports.
Investigation and impact
Apple to probe incident, Tamil Nadu minister assures investigation
The deaths will be investigated by Apple, Tata, and state officials, industry sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana emphasized worker safety and dignity in a post on X, saying, ""The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."