3 workers die of asphyxiation at TN's iPhone parts factory 

According to reports, the workers were part of a team cleaning the facility's Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) when they may have inhaled toxic gas from a nano-filtration feed tank.

One worker fainted after looking inside the tank, and when two other workers entered the tank to check on him, they also collapsed.

A fourth member of the team then alerted others for help.

All three were rushed to a private hospital in Hosur but were declared dead on arrival.