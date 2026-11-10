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Home / News / India News / 3 workers die of asphyxiation at TN's iPhone parts factory 
3 workers die of asphyxiation at TN's iPhone parts factory 
The incident occurred during maintenance work

3 workers die of asphyxiation at TN's iPhone parts factory 

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 10, 2026
11:29 am
What's the story

Three contract workers died due to asphyxiation at a Tata Electronics facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which manufactures parts for Apple iPhones. The incident occurred during maintenance work on a water tank at the factory on Monday. The Tata Group's electronics unit accounts for roughly 40% of iPhone assembly and Foxconn ​makes up the rest in India.

Investigation underway

Workers were cleaning the facility's ETP

According to reports, the workers were part of a team cleaning the facility's Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) when they may have inhaled toxic gas from a nano-filtration feed tank.

One worker fainted after looking inside the tank, and when two other workers entered the tank to check on him, they also collapsed.

A fourth member of the team then alerted others for help.

All three were rushed to a private hospital in Hosur but were declared dead on arrival.

Employment details

Bodies sent for postmortem examinations

The deceased were employed by a contractor hired by Nalco for maintenance work on the water filtration tank.

Their bodies have been sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations suggest inhalation of toxic gas, but the exact cause of death will be determined after final autopsy reports.

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Investigation and impact

Apple to probe incident, Tamil Nadu minister assures investigation

The deaths will be investigated by ​Apple, Tata, and state officials, industry sources with ⁠direct knowledge told Reuters.

Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana emphasized worker safety and dignity in a post on X, saying, ""The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

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