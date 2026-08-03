Kerala rains kill 15, leave 7 missing amid fresh warnings
What's the story
Kerala has witnessed a spate of rain-related incidents, claiming 15 lives and leaving seven others missing. Chief Minister VD Satheesan confirmed the fatalities on Monday, adding that three of the deceased were from Kottayam district. The state is currently reeling under severe weather conditions with heavy rains expected on August 3 and 6, accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 40-50km/h.
Relief efforts
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala
The state government has set up 316 relief camps to accommodate those affected by the floods.
These camps are currently housing over 11,000 people who have been displaced due to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rains in Kerala on August 3 and August 6, with wind speeds reaching 40-50km/h.
Weather advisory
Fishermen warned against venturing into sea
In light of the weather forecast, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast on August 2 and August 3.
The warning was issued due to the possibility of strong winds reaching up to 60km/h and rough sea conditions.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has also warned of high waves along northern Kerala's coast.
Coastal warning
High waves expected along northern coast
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned of high waves between 2.7 meters and 3.5 meters along the northern Kerala coast.
Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to remain alert in view of these conditions.
The IMD's weather forecast also includes strong winds with speeds of 40-50km/h on August 3 and August 6, further complicating the situation in the state.