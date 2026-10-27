Assam: 5 of family shot dead in Guwahati hotel
What's the story
A shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Bora Service area left five people dead on Monday, NDTV reported. The victims include Helena Bharali, the hotel owner; her son Deborshi Kashyap; his wife Riniki Kashyap; Narayan Das, a family relative; and Bhudev Bharali, Helena's brother. Satyen Pathak, another family member who was injured in the incident, is being treated at Guwahati Medical College and is reportedly stable.
Arrest made
Leaseholder arrested, weapon seized
The police have arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi, the leaseholder of Hotel Bilas Inn, in connection with the shooting.
He was apprehended within an hour of the incident from Paltan Bazar area.
Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed that a.32-bore licensed pistol was used in the crime and has been seized for investigation.
Investigation underway
Property dispute suspected as motive
The police suspect that the shooting was triggered by a property dispute over the hotel's lease agreement.
Commissioner Mahanta said, "All the deceased are associated with the owner of the hotel." He added that Gogoi himself fired at them.
The investigation is ongoing, with a detailed probe expected to be completed soon.
Public outcry
Congress leader demands action from authorities
The incident has raised serious concerns over law and order in Guwahati.
State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi expressed his condolences on social media and called for action from authorities.
He said, "This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the law-and-order situation in Guwahati."
He urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take responsibility and ensure measures are taken to prevent such incidents.