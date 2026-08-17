Bihar stampede: CM, PM, others express grief
What's the story
A tragic stampede at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, on Monday left seven dead and injured over a dozen. The incident occurred as reportedly around 50,000 devotees gathered for prayers and jalabhishek to Lord Shiva during the holy Shravan month. Initial reports suggest that an electric pole fell near the temple, causing panic among devotees. Leaders from the Union government and the state government have expressed their grief and announced compensation in light of the incident.
Government response
CM Samrat Choudhary announces compensation
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the kin of each deceased. He also directed officials to ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and said local administration was helping those affected.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar," he wrote on X.
Twitter Post
PM Modi 'pained by loss of lives'
Pained by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 17, 2026
Official reactions
Rajnath Singh condoles deaths
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Bihar Agriculture Minister and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said he was in touch with district administration and temple authorities.
Sinha's priority was to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured and assistance for affected families.
He ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, promising strict action if negligence was found.
Investigation underway
District Magistrate's statement on incident
Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said officials were present at the temple since early morning and had made arrangements for a large crowd.
The crowd swelled after two trains arrived around 6:30-6:45am leading to a barricade breaking outside the temple.
"The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner," Kumar said.
Authorities are still verifying the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.
History repeats
Ashok Dham Temple attracts devotees during Sawan
The Ashok Dham Temple, also known as Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, is one of Lakhisarai's major religious sites. It witnesses a huge rush of devotees during Sawan, especially on Mondays for jalabhishek.
This isn't the first stampede at the temple; in 2019, a similar incident occurred due to overcrowding during the Sawan pilgrimage.