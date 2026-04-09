TRAI May 4 decision on free TV apps in India
India
Streaming free TV on your smart TV? That could change for more than 130 million people in India.
On May 4, TRAI will decide if apps offering more than 150 free channels should start following the same rules (and possibly fees) as DTH and cable providers.
Right now, all you need is an internet connection and the relevant smart TV apps; no set-top box or extra bills.
TRAI move risks charges or cuts
If you mostly watch these free channels, things could get tricky: TRAI's move might mean new charges or fewer freebies.
This hits especially hard for millennials and Gen Z who love streaming everything from Netflix and YouTube on their smart TVs.
The decision could reshape how we watch TV at home.