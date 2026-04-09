TRAI May 4 decision on free TV apps in India India Apr 09, 2026

Streaming free TV on your smart TV? That could change for more than 130 million people in India.

On May 4, TRAI will decide if apps offering more than 150 free channels should start following the same rules (and possibly fees) as DTH and cable providers.

Right now, all you need is an internet connection and the relevant smart TV apps; no set-top box or extra bills.