Resham Fatma 1st acid attack survivor to win Chevening Scholarship

Fatma's life took a drastic turn after an acid attack 12 years ago.

The incident happened when she was in Class 11 and living with her grandparents in Lucknow.

Her mother's cousin, Riyaz, allegedly offered to drop her off at home from coaching classes but instead poured acid over her head.

Despite the trauma and physical scars, Fatma completed Class 12 with 87% marks in the science stream.