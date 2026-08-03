Resham Fatma 1st acid attack survivor to win Chevening Scholarship
What's the story
Resham Fatma, an acid attack survivor from India, has made history by becoming the first of her kind to receive the prestigious Chevening Scholarship. The fully funded scholarship is awarded by the United Kingdom government and will allow her to pursue a Master of Science (MSc) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). "This is not the destination. It's the beginning of an even bigger purpose," she wrote in her post announcing this achievement.
Personal journey
The acid attack that changed her life
Fatma's life took a drastic turn after an acid attack 12 years ago.
The incident happened when she was in Class 11 and living with her grandparents in Lucknow.
Her mother's cousin, Riyaz, allegedly offered to drop her off at home from coaching classes but instead poured acid over her head.
Despite the trauma and physical scars, Fatma completed Class 12 with 87% marks in the science stream.
Academic success
She has been awarded India's highest bravery award for children
Despite the challenges, Fatma went on to earn a BSc Physics (Honours) from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2018.
She was also conferred the Bharat Award, India's highest national bravery award for children, by then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.
She switched to a master's degree in Politics and International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Social change
Her plans after moving to London
In 2023, she founded the Ebrah Foundation to mentor young Muslim women on education, careers, and financial independence.
Her husband Asghar encouraged her to apply for the Chevening Scholarship.
After moving to London, she plans to continue her work with Ebrah Foundation by introducing spoken English classes for girls in India.
"Muslim women often stand at 'the margins of the margins,' facing discrimination as women as well as members of a minority community," Fatma said about her initiative's focus.