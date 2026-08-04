What an Ayushman card actually covers in Uttar Pradesh
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh has issued over 5.64 crore Ayushman cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This expansion is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to create a robust healthcare system. When Adityanath took office in 2017, he was faced with a healthcare system that was marred by a shortage of medical colleges and rural access. His government has since focused on building a structured, self-sustaining ecosystem to meet the needs of India's most populous state.
Healthcare overhaul
No deserving or needy person should be left out
Based on its success, in June, Adityatha issued a directive to officials that no deserving or needy person should be left without an Ayushman card.
"Please avail the benefits of this scheme of social health security and free treatment up to five lakh rupees operated by the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," he had said.
Scheme
Scheme was launched on September 23, 2018
The scheme was launched on September 23, 2018, and aims to provide free and quality healthcare to economically weaker families.
Initially, it was only for those belonging to the weaker economic section. In October 2024, it was extended to all resident Indian citizens aged 70 and above.
The Ayushman card now provides health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
Hospitals
Highest number of empaneled hospitals in the country
It is applicable at both public and empaneled private hospitals for a wide range of medical procedures.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme has also empaneled a total of 6,099 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. This includes 2,921 government and 3,088 private hospitals, the highest number in the country.
For those yet to obtain an Ayushman card, they can visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC), where their eligibility will be verified before processing their application.
Procedures
Scheme offers comprehensive coverage across 1,949 medical procedures
The scheme offers comprehensive coverage across 1,949 medical procedures spanning 27 medical specialties, including General Medicine, Surgery, Oncology, and Cardiology.
Beneficiaries receive hospital services like free drugs (including 15 days of post-discharge medication), diagnostics (up to three days before admission), food, and lodging at no cost.
They can also access cashless treatment at any empanelled public or private hospital across India, ensuring flexibility and ease of care.
Refusal
How to register a complaint
In case hospitals deny free treatment to eligible beneficiaries with Ayushman cards, the government has set up a grievance redressal portal where beneficiaries can report such incidents.
To register a complaint against hospitals denying free treatment, beneficiaries can visit the official grievance redressal portal at https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm.
On the portal, they should click on "Register Your Grievance," enter the CAPTCHA code, and select their scheme.
After filling in all other required details, they can submit their complaint.