Transgender duo, auto driver rob woman at Chennai bus stop
India
A woman waiting at a Chennai bus stop was robbed by two transgender individuals and an auto driver, who brought them there pretending to give blessings.
They asked for money, but ended up taking cash from her purse instead.
Bystanders detain Vindhiya Vanitha Satheesh
When the woman asked for her money back, the two transgender persons got aggressive and even threw stones.
Thankfully, bystanders stepped in and caught all three suspects: Vindhiya, 23; Vanitha, 19; and Satheesh, 24, who are now in police custody.