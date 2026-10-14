Travancore Devaswom Board restarts Sabarimala Aravana production after month-long upgrades
Good news for Sabarimala pilgrims: Aravana, the temple's much-loved sweet offering, is being made again after a month off for upgrades.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has started up production at 1.5 lakh tins a day and plans to hit 3.5 lakh tins after October 20.
TDB President K Jayakumar reassured everyone that there's no shortage of ingredients this time, promising about 4.5 lakh tins will be ready for the upcoming Thulam pooja.
TDB builds over 50L aravana buffer
Aravana isn't just a treat: it's a big part of the pilgrimage experience and brought in over ₹180 crore last season alone.
To avoid past shortages and keep things running smoothly during the busy Mandala-Makaravilakku season in November, TDB is building up a buffer stock of more than 50 lakh tins, making sure no one misses out on this iconic offering.