Travancore Devaswom Board restarts Sabarimala Aravana production after month-long upgrades

Good news for Sabarimala pilgrims: Aravana, the temple's much-loved sweet offering, is being made again after a month off for upgrades.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has started up production at 1.5 lakh tins a day and plans to hit 3.5 lakh tins after October 20.

TDB President K Jayakumar reassured everyone that there's no shortage of ingredients this time, promising about 4.5 lakh tins will be ready for the upcoming Thulam pooja.