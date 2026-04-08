Travel vlogger finds metal in dal on Vande Bharat train
India
A travel vlogger recently shared that he found a metal piece in his dinner while on a Vande Bharat sleeper train, raising big questions about food safety on board.
His post, which included photos of the metal bit in his dal, quickly got people talking online about how safe train meals really are.
IRCTC opens probe amid safety concerns
IRCTC has started an investigation and says it is taking the complaint seriously.
This is not the first time passengers have reported finding foreign objects in meals, leading to more calls for better quality checks and safer food for travelers.