Tree collapses before Mukesh Ambani convoy in Bandra, no injuries
India
Mumbai's heavy rain on Sunday brought some unexpected drama: a tree collapsed right in front of Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Bandra, stopping traffic for a bit.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and the police confirmed everyone was safe.
Civic teams jumped into action and quickly cleared the road so things could get moving again.
Mumbai sees fallen trees and flooding
This wasn't the only trouble caused by the rain: other parts of Mumbai saw trees falling and streets flooding, making it tough to get around.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert while traveling since more rain is expected and conditions could stay tricky.