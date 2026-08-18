26/11 trial begins in absentia against Pakistani terrorists

A special court has issued a proclamation against Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha.

The police commissioner Deven Bharti wrote to Nikam to expedite the trial using Section 356 of BNSS.

"The 26/11 trial is very sensitive, and we have enough evidence against the absconding terrorists who are accused in one of the most heinous crimes," Bharti said.