26/11 trial begins in absentia against Pakistani terrorists
What's the story
The trial in absentia of six Pakistani accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks has been initiated. This includes LeT handlers such as Haafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 allows trials of absconding offenders to expedite justice. Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam confirmed this is the first terror case to utilize BNSS provisions.
Legal proceedings
Special court issues proclamation against absconding terrorists
A special court has issued a proclamation against Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha.
The police commissioner Deven Bharti wrote to Nikam to expedite the trial using Section 356 of BNSS.
"The 26/11 trial is very sensitive, and we have enough evidence against the absconding terrorists who are accused in one of the most heinous crimes," Bharti said.
Court order
Application submitted to special court
Nikam confirmed that they submitted an application to the special court, highlighting that these accused were wanted in the 26/11 terror attack cases.
"Ajmal Kasab had disclosed their role during the probe. So, it is a request to run a trial in absentia," he said.
Special judge S R Navander directed these accused to appear before the court by August 18.
Attack details
Attacks killed 166 people across Mumbai
The November 26-29, 2008, attacks killed 166 people at various locations in Mumbai. The targets included Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Towers, Hotel Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Nariman House.
Several victims were from the UK, US and Israel.
Nine terrorists were killed by police while one terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive.
Operational oversight
Terrorists monitored the attacks from Karachi
During the attacks, seven people monitored the operation from a control room in Karachi. This included Sayyed Zabihudin alias Abu Jundal, an Indian, who spoke to terrorists on-site.
On November 30, they reached Baitul Mujahideen in Muzaffarabad and learned about Kasab's arrest.
Red corner notices were issued against Saeed (Lahore), Lakhvi (Muzaffarabad), Mir (Lahore) and Major Pasha (Pakistan).
A blue corner notice was issued against Qahafa and Alqama from Muzaffarabad.