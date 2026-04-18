Tribal girl, 16, allegedly raped by 5 men in Latehar India Apr 18, 2026

A 16-year-old tribal girl from Latehar, Jharkhand, was allegedly raped by five young men during a wedding ceremony on Thursday night.

The accused reportedly took her to a forest before assaulting her.

She shared what happened with her relatives that night, and the FIR was lodged on Saturday.