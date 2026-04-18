Tribal girl, 16, allegedly raped by 5 men in Latehar
India
A 16-year-old tribal girl from Latehar, Jharkhand, was allegedly raped by five young men during a wedding ceremony on Thursday night.
The accused reportedly took her to a forest before assaulting her.
She shared what happened with her relatives that night, and the FIR was lodged on Saturday.
Police launch search, girl medically examined
Police have launched a search to catch those involved and have sent the girl for a medical examination as part of their investigation.