Tribal universities in MP have 0 permanent faculty

Crisis hits tribal students hard

This shortage isn't just a numbers problem—it's leaving thousands of students without stable teachers, especially at tribal-focused universities like Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University, which has zero permanent faculty for its 25,000 students.

Five universities named after tribal icons have no assistant professors at all.

The result? Delayed exams and results, incomplete syllabi, and missed scholarships.

With nearly a quarter of the state's population being tribal and many assembly seats reserved for them, this crisis hits communities that need support the most—despite promises to improve education under the National Education Policy.