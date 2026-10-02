Tribal woman gives birth outside Bhadohi hospital after alleged refusal

Rani was first taken to the district hospital with her family, but when she returned, she was referred to BHU.

Afterward, health officials stepped in: one doctor was fired, a gynecologist's salary was cut for one month, and a nurse was transferred.

The chief medical officer insisted that Rani's medical needs, not her caste, were behind the referral and said that she was referred because her hemoglobin was 5gm.