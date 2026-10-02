Tribal woman gives birth outside Bhadohi hospital after alleged refusal
A 20-year-old tribal woman named Rani had to deliver her baby right outside Maharaja Chet Singh Government District Hospital in Bhadohi after staff allegedly refused to admit her, reportedly because of her Musahar community background.
The incident has sparked outrage and brought serious questions about how emergency care is handled at the hospital.
Staff disciplined, CMO cites 5g hemoglobin
Rani was first taken to the district hospital with her family, but when she returned, she was referred to BHU.
Afterward, health officials stepped in: one doctor was fired, a gynecologist's salary was cut for one month, and a nurse was transferred.
The chief medical officer insisted that Rani's medical needs, not her caste, were behind the referral and said that she was referred because her hemoglobin was 5gm.