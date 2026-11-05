Tribal woman Machamma killed by tiger near Bandipur Tiger Reserve
India
A 45-year-old tribal woman named Machamma lost her life after a tiger attack while she was grazing goats near the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
The incident happened close to Doranakatte Tribal Colony, and her two other villagers, Nagamma and Radhika, who had also gone to the area with their livestock, alerted the villagers.
Family paid ₹5L, ₹15L after post-mortem
Machamma's family has received a cheque for ₹5 lakh, with another ₹15 lakh to be paid after receiving the post-mortem report.
Forest teams are using drones and combing the area to find the tiger and keep locals safe.
Villagers have been told to stay alert, especially since a similar incident occurred a few years ago.