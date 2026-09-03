Tribunal pauses suspensions of Karnataka teachers allegedly attending RSS event
India
Two Karnataka government school teachers, Gururaj Joshi and Annasaheb Deshmukh, were suspended last month for allegedly attending an RSS event.
The state tribunal has now paused their suspension until October 9, 2026, giving both teachers a breather while the case gets another look.
Tribunal: no rule bars teacher attendance
The tribunal found the event was not political and said there is no government rule stopping teachers from going to such gatherings.
Officials have been told to explain their side before the next hearing.
The education department is now figuring out what steps to take next after receiving the order.