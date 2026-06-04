Trichy Surya arrested in Chennai after complaint by Alisha Abdullah
India
Trichy Surya, a political commentator, was arrested in Chennai after allegedly making vulgar and sexually explicit remarks about BJP functionary and racer Alisha Abdullah and her newborn twins during a YouTube discussion.
Abdullah filed a complaint on June 3, and police quickly launched an investigation that led to Surya's arrest.
Surya sent to judicial custody
Surya has been sent to judicial custody. Police confirmed the remarks were meant to humiliate Abdullah and her family.
Alisha welcomed the arrest but also asked for action against the YouTuber who posted this derogatory conversation, saying, "I don't want this to happen to anyone."
Authorities are now investigating others involved in sharing or broadcasting these defamatory comments.