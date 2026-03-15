Tripartite agreements signed with 4 militant outfits in Assam
India
Assam just signed peace pacts with four armed groups, including three Kuki factions and the Hmar People's Convention-Democratic (HPC-D), at a ceremony in Dispur (Guwahati) attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu; the agreements were signed on behalf of the state by Ajay Tewari.
The deal aims to end years of conflict and bring these groups into the mainstream.
Agreements will provide state funding for Kuki, Hmar communities
These agreements mean new welfare councils and state funding for Kuki and Hmar communities, plus support for ex-militants and families affected by violence.
It's part of Assam's bigger plan to resolve ethnic tensions through dialogue, development, and real opportunities, helping build a more peaceful future for everyone in the region.