Tripartite agreements signed with 4 militant outfits in Assam India Mar 15, 2026

Assam just signed peace pacts with four armed groups, including three Kuki factions and the Hmar People's Convention-Democratic (HPC-D), at a ceremony in Dispur (Guwahati) attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu; the agreements were signed on behalf of the state by Ajay Tewari.

The deal aims to end years of conflict and bring these groups into the mainstream.