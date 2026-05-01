Tripura gives government employees Saturdays off and sets new hours

Tripura adopts energy saving measures

The state isn't stopping at weekends. They're pushing for virtual meetings, encouraging electric and CNG vehicles, limiting official travel, and putting a pause on big gatherings, political or not.

One thing that's rolling back, though: the earlier work-from-home option for half of lower-level staff is now off the table.

All departments have been told to stick closely to these new rules to boost efficiency and respond to global fuel concerns.