Tripura gives government employees Saturdays off and sets new hours
Tripura is giving its government employees Saturdays off, so now they'll enjoy a full two-day weekend from now onwards.
Office hours are also getting a makeover, shifting from 10am to 5:30pm to a more compact 9:30am to 6pm
Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury says this is all about saving energy and cutting down on public spending.
Tripura adopts energy saving measures
The state isn't stopping at weekends. They're pushing for virtual meetings, encouraging electric and CNG vehicles, limiting official travel, and putting a pause on big gatherings, political or not.
One thing that's rolling back, though: the earlier work-from-home option for half of lower-level staff is now off the table.
All departments have been told to stick closely to these new rules to boost efficiency and respond to global fuel concerns.