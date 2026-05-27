Tripura storms killed 1 by electrocution, 61 houses affected
India
Tripura's been dealing with some rough weather lately: heavy rain and thunderstorms over the last two days have left a trail of damage.
Sadly, one person lost their life due to electrocution.
Officials say 61 houses were affected, with two completely destroyed and several others badly damaged.
Tripura storms forecast, government provides relief
The weather isn't letting up just yet: more rain and storms are expected across several districts, with gusty winds up to 50km/h in the forecast.
This isn't the first time Tripura's faced such trouble; just last month, heavy rains displaced hundreds of families and damaged thousands of homes and schools.
The government has stepped in with relief funds for those hit hardest.