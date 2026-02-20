Tripura student brutally assaulted by Delhi-based live-in partner in Gurugram

A 19-year-old biotechnology student from Tripura was allegedly brutally assaulted by her live-in partner in Gurugram . The incident took place at their paying guest accommodation in the Badshahpur area. The victim is a student of GD Goenka College and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. Her boyfriend, identified as Shivam from Delhi, has since been arrested by the police.

Police response Incident reported on February 19 The incident came to light on February 19 when the victim's mother informed the Badshahpur police station that her daughter was being confined and harassed by Shivam. A police team reached the spot and found the woman injured. She was immediately rushed to Government Hospital, Sector 10, for medical treatment and later referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment.

Victim's complaint Continuous harassment, physical assault In her complaint, the victim alleged that Shivam had become suspicious about her character and subjected her to continuous harassment and physical assault. Based on her statement, a case was registered at Badshahpur police station under relevant sections of the law. A police officer said, "During preliminary investigation...discussions were underway between their families regarding marriage."

