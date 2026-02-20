LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Tripura student brutally assaulted by Delhi-based live-in partner in Gurugram
Tripura student brutally assaulted by Delhi-based live-in partner in Gurugram
The victim is undergoing treatment at AIIMS

Tripura student brutally assaulted by Delhi-based live-in partner in Gurugram

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 20, 2026
12:18 pm
What's the story

A 19-year-old biotechnology student from Tripura was allegedly brutally assaulted by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The incident took place at their paying guest accommodation in the Badshahpur area. The victim is a student of GD Goenka College and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. Her boyfriend, identified as Shivam from Delhi, has since been arrested by the police.

Police response

Incident reported on February 19

The incident came to light on February 19 when the victim's mother informed the Badshahpur police station that her daughter was being confined and harassed by Shivam. A police team reached the spot and found the woman injured. She was immediately rushed to Government Hospital, Sector 10, for medical treatment and later referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment.

Victim's complaint

Continuous harassment, physical assault

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Shivam had become suspicious about her character and subjected her to continuous harassment and physical assault. Based on her statement, a case was registered at Badshahpur police station under relevant sections of the law. A police officer said, "During preliminary investigation...discussions were underway between their families regarding marriage."

Advertisement

Domestic dispute

Argument turned into violent altercation

The officer further said, "An argument over an unspecified issue escalated into a dispute, following which the accused assaulted the woman." The victim and Shivam met in September 2024 and were living together in the same room. Talks about their marriage were also ongoing between their families. However, an argument broke out late last night over an undisclosed issue, leading to a violent altercation.

Advertisement