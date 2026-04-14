Tronglaobi bomb kills 2 children, protests spark BNSS 163 restrictions
India
Manipur's Bishnupur district saw violent protests on Tuesday after a bomb blast in Tronglaobi killed two children.
Tensions spiked as rumors about armed individuals spread, leading to clashes in nearby areas.
To calm things down, authorities put movement restrictions in place under section 163 of the BNSS.
Tear gas used, over 10 injured
The unrest escalated with more than 10 people injured and a vehicle set on fire during clashes. Security forces even had to use tear gas.
Four people were arrested for their roles in the violence, and officials carried out a flag march to encourage calm.
Authorities are urging everyone not to spread misinformation and have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone causing further trouble.