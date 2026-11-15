Truck crash triggers 25,000L hydrochloric acid leak near Collectorate flyover
A truck crashed into a tanker carrying 25,000-liter of hydrochloric acid on the Dindigul-Karur highway on Sunday, November 15, 2026, causing leakage when the tanker's drain valve was damaged and sending fumes of hydrochloric gas into the air.
The accident happened near the Collectorate flyover and quickly turned into a chemical emergency.
Firefighters and rescue teams sprayed water
Firefighters and rescue teams worked for nearly three hours, spraying water to dilute the gas and keep it from spreading.
Police also rerouted traffic to keep people safe from irritation caused by the fumes.
This whole incident was a reminder of how crucial fast-acting emergency services are when it comes to chemical spills.