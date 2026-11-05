Truck driver's November 2021 tea break triggers 780kg cocaine seizure
A simple tea break by a truck driver in November 2021 ended up stopping a massive drug bust.
Bystanders spotted a gray transit van and saw a group of men remove several large, wrapped packages from the rear of the lorry.
That heads-up led to officers seizing 780kg of cocaine, worth more than £80 million (₹1,020 crore).
Three jailed over cocaine smuggling
Turns out, the container was falsely labeled as carrying steel furniture parts but was linked to the attempted to bring a huge quantity of cocaine into the country.
After digging deeper, police said three people have been jailed for a combined total of more than 47 years.
Officers said the importance of effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the joint effort helped identify those responsible, bring them before the courts, and hold them accountable.