Truck hits Bolero on Samruddhi Highway, 5 dead, 20 injured
India
A serious accident happened just after midnight on Friday on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Highway, when a truck crashed into a Bolero pickup near Dhamangaon.
Sadly, five people lost their lives and 20 others were hurt.
The injured were first taken to a local hospital and then moved to Wardha Medical College for further treatment.
Police probe Dhamangaon railway crash
Police are investigating what led to the crash, which occurred near the Dhamangaon railway area.
A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, police said.