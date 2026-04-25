Truck hits car returning from wedding in Bhandara, 5 killed
India
A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Bhandara district took five lives on Thursday night when a car returning from a wedding was hit by a speeding truck.
Among those who died were a couple, a three-year-old daughter, and two women from the same family.
Four others in the car were also injured.
Truck driver arrested, speeding probe underway
The truck driver has been arrested and faces charges under new road safety laws.
Police are investigating whether speeding caused the crash as they gather more details about what led up to this heartbreaking incident.