Trump says MBS is 'kissing my a , then praises him

United States President Donald Trump recently made controversial remarks about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a Saudi-backed investment forum in Florida . He suggested that the Crown Prince had misjudged him, saying, "He didn't think this was going to happen... he didn't think he'd be kissing my a**." The comments came as a surprise to some attendees of the event, which was meant to strengthen economic ties and promote investment in Saudi Arabia .

Diplomatic shift Trump praises Saudi Crown Prince Despite his earlier jibe, Trump later praised the Crown Prince as a "fantastic man" and a "warrior." He said Saudi Arabia could be proud of his leadership. The forum was organized by an entity linked to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and aimed at attracting global investors. Trump's comments come as tensions between the US and Iran continue, with Washington recently extending deadlines for talks while delaying potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Regional concerns Gulf nations demand missile drone curbs According to a Reuters report, Gulf countries told the US that any deal with Tehran should permanently curb Iran's missile and drone capabilities. They want enforceable restraints on missile and drone attacks, threats to oil routes, and proxy warfare. The conflict has raised risks for Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, which have faced retaliatory threats from Iran.

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