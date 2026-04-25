TSRTC strike ends after Telangana government agrees to merger demand

Telangana authorities hire about 1,000 busses

The walkout hit major bus stations hard, leaving thousands stranded. To keep things moving, authorities brought in about 1,000 busses (including 450 electric ones) through temporary hires.

The state has now agreed to merge Telangana State Road Transport Corporation with the government (just like in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh) and will also recognize the union officially and hold elections soon.

The urgency grew after an RTC driver died by suicide while demanding these changes, which pushed everyone to find a solution quickly.