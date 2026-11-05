TSSP constable Naresh calls 'rebirth' after Khammam boats capsized

On November 4, a rescue mission in Khammam took a scary turn when two boats flipped while saving stranded fishermen.

Naresh, a constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP)'s 6th Battalion near Kothagudem and an SDRF member, described the night as "like a rebirth" after he and two others clung to a tree throughout the intervening night until the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) finally rescued them in a boat just before dawn.