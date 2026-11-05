TSSP constable Naresh calls 'rebirth' after Khammam boats capsized
On November 4, a rescue mission in Khammam took a scary turn when two boats flipped while saving stranded fishermen.
Naresh, a constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP)'s 6th Battalion near Kothagudem and an SDRF member, described the night as "like a rebirth" after he and two others clung to a tree throughout the intervening night until the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) finally rescued them in a boat just before dawn.
Tank breach suspected after Cyclone Murasu
The boats capsized after a suspected breach in a minor irrigation tank upstream might have contributed to the sudden surge in the water level following heavy Cyclone Murasu rains.
Despite rough waters, the rescue teams used life jackets and stuck together until help arrived.
Officials praised their teamwork and dedication in bringing everyone back safely.