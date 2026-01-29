TTD laddu ghee scam: 36 people charged for massive food fraud
The CBI's Special Investigation Team has filed charges against 36 people—including dairy owners, chemical suppliers, and TTD officials—for their roles in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee scam.
Between May 2021 and September 2024, the accused allegedly supplied more than 11.3 lakh kg of fake "ghee" to TTD without using any real milk.
How the scam worked—and what's happening now
Instead of real ghee, the group mixed palm oils and chemicals to trick lab tests, adding color and flavors so no one would notice.
They even reprocessed tankers to sneak more synthetic ghee back into TTD supplies by September 2024.
So far, nine people have been arrested (three are still in jail), a hawala money trail has been found, and a chargesheet has been filed in the ACB court.
Investigations into the full extent of the distribution and financial routing are ongoing.